[VIDEO]: Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo Dances To Naira Marley’s Song, Opotoyi

by Amaka

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo aka Iya Naira was spotted dancing and shaking her bum to her son’s hit track, Opotoyi in a video on her Instagram page.

Apparently, the high-tempo jam talks about ladies and their gigantic backside.

Kemi revealed that the song is her workout song as it was prescribed for her by the doctor to treat the injuries which she sustained from the recent robbery attack in her home.

In her words:

“This morning 10 days after being violently robbed in my residence, I reflected on my life. I will be 55yo in 6 weeks (August 6). My back injuries and pains after being hit by a metal rod slightly changed my posture. The rifle was used to beat my left elbow. My doctor recommended waist workouts after taking #Ibuprofen 800mg 3X daily with food. I chose #Opotoyi by my musical son @nairamarley who I speak with twice a week when he checks on my health🎶♥️😉😉 @cashellzentz see my sweat o🔥🔥🔥😀
