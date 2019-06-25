[VIDEO]: Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo Dances To Naira Marley’s Song, Opotoyi

View this post on Instagram

This morning 10 days after being violently robbed in my residence, I reflected on my life. I will be 55yo in 6 weeks (August 6). My back injuries and pains after being hit by a metal rod slightly changed my posture. The rifle was used to beat my left elbow. My doctor recommended waist workouts after taking #Ibuprofen 800mg 3X daily with food. I chose #Opotoyi by my musical son @nairamarley who I speak with twice a week when he checks on my health🎶♥️😉😉 @cashellzentz see my sweat o🔥🔥🔥😀 PICK AN ENERGETIC VIGOROUS SONG TO WORKOUT. #IyaNaira®🇳🇬 #kemiolunloyo #DrKemi #kemitalkswellness🏥⚕💉