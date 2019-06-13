[Video]: Davido And Ludacris Spotted In The Studio Working On A Song

Talented Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, who is popularly known as “Davido” has been spotted in the studio with legendary American singer, Ludacris, in what looks like they are both working on a new song.

According to popular social media influencer and former singer, Tunde Ednut, who shared the video via his Instagram page, he confirmed that the duo is working on something with an album set to be out soon.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram Davido currently in the studio with Ludacris. Album soon. Cheeeeeeeiiiiiiii A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on Jun 12, 2019, at 9:29 pm PDT

