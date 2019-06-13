[Video]: Davido And Ludacris Spotted In The Studio Working On A Song

by Eyitemi

Video: Davido And Ludacris Spotted In The Studio Working On A Song

Talented Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, who is popularly known as “Davido” has been spotted in the studio with legendary American singer, Ludacris, in what looks like they are both working on a new song.

According to popular social media influencer and former singer, Tunde Ednut, who shared the video via his Instagram page, he confirmed that the duo is working on something with an album set to be out soon.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

 

Davido currently in the studio with Ludacris. Album soon. Cheeeeeeeiiiiiiii

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Tags from the story
Davido, ludacris, Tunde Ednut

You may also like

How Uche Ogbodo Was Abused And Battered By A Man In Lagos

JUICY! 2017 MBGN Contestants Rock Bikini In New Photos

Music is my focus, not rivalry – Wizkid

Photos: Mercy Aigbe Shows Off The Living Room Of Her New House

M.I. and Toolz for X-Factor Africa

Fan Writes An Open Letter To Sinzu

Family – Don’t Forget To Do These 4 Things In The Presence Of Your Children

Checkout Adekunle Gold hilarious reply to her Twitter user who asked him which ED Sheeran he met

Official Girl: D’banj Kisses Bonang Matheba On His Way To Pick His Winner Of The ‘Evolutionary Award’ At MAMAs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *