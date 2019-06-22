[VIDEO]: DJ Cuppy Steps Out Wearing Cement Backo Bags As Footwear

by Amaka

International disc jockey and daughter of billionaire businessman, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy was recently spotted at an event  donning cement Backo Bags on her foot.

DJ Cuppy

The beautiful fashionista is currently preparing to perform at the 19th BET Awards set to hold tomorrow June 23, 2019 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

She took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself rocking the footwear with caption:

“Wore customised Tesco Bags to complete my festival look! �� @TescoFood cut me my cheque for this free promo! LOL �� #Fashionista”

Watch video below:
