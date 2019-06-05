[Video]: Duncan Mighty welcomes 3rd child with his wife

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty is a dad.

The singer has taken to social media to share the happy news adding that mother and baby are doing just fine.

He wrote;

MY WIFE HAS JUST GIVEN BIRTH. JOIN ME PRAISE GOD FOR … SUCCEED REIGN MIGHTY .. MOTHER AND CHILD SAFE.. GOD YOU ARE BIGGER THAN RELIGION YOU ARE YOU JESUS WENE MIGHTY..I WILL BOW FOR YOU ALONE ALL MY LIFE

Duncan his wife who have two kids already were reportedly set to end their marriage a while back after allegations of domestic violence surfaced.

The singer went on to deny the claim and show off his wife tirelessly to state that they are in fact fine.

