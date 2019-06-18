Video: EKSU Student Runs Mad Shortly After Alighting From Bus

An unnamed student of Ekiti State University has reportedly run mad shortly after alighting from a commercial bus popularly known as ”Akoto” in front of the famous NNPC junction at the Iworoko area of the state.

He was heard screaming ”aje oo” which means wealth repeatedly while he continued displaying madness at the famous junction.

Not long after screaming ”aje oo”, he began screaming ”ha baba da da” which means good old man. These utterances of his got people around him concluded that he must have engaged in money rituals.

He was later overpowered and handed over to the police.

