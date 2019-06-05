[Video]: Hollywood actor Tracy Morgan crashes his new Bugatti 15 minutes after buying it

by Temitope Alabi

Hollywood actor and comedian Tracy Morgan has crashed his recenty acquired luxuru car, a Bugatti.

Accordng to reports, he crashed the 2012 Bugatti which retails at close to $2 million barely 15 minutes after he purchased it on Tuesday afternoon in New York City.

The car was reportedly hit by a man driving a Honda CR-V.

A video shot by witness that has since surfaced online shows both cars with their owners and the police taking in the situation of things at the secene of the accident.

It is yet to be ascertained who really is at fault in the accident.

Watch the video below;

 
Tags from the story
Bugatti, Tracy Morgan

You may also like

Humility Or Attention: Tonto Shares Photo Of Herself And Her House-help Hanging Out

Fan Replicates Wizkid Super Eagles Jersey Swag And Its Hilarious (Photos)

OAP Dami Elebe says sugar daddy is by account balance not age

Weird MC Clears The Air: “I Won’t Be Silent”

Ghanaian Boxer – “I Want To Discipline Mayweather”

“I Wasn’t Really Treated Like A Celebrity In NYSC Camp” – Yoruba Actor, Owolabi Ajasa

Video: Watch live maggot being removed from Harrysong’s body

A woman will be with an abusive man than a wimp – Nigerian writer

Actor Kunle Afod’s Wife Reveals She Gave Birth To Her Four Children Through CS (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *