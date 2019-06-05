[Video]: Hollywood actor Tracy Morgan crashes his new Bugatti 15 minutes after buying it

Hollywood actor and comedian Tracy Morgan has crashed his recenty acquired luxuru car, a Bugatti.

Accordng to reports, he crashed the 2012 Bugatti which retails at close to $2 million barely 15 minutes after he purchased it on Tuesday afternoon in New York City.

The car was reportedly hit by a man driving a Honda CR-V.

A video shot by witness that has since surfaced online shows both cars with their owners and the police taking in the situation of things at the secene of the accident.

It is yet to be ascertained who really is at fault in the accident.

Watch the video below;