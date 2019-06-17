[Video]: ‘I am ashamed that you are friends with Bobrisky’ – Nollywood actor comes for Tonto Dikeh

Via a video shared on his IG page, Kingsley said’

”It is a good thing that a panel has been set up to look into a movie that was acted by one Bobrisky and I am looking for that movie being banned, infact Bobrisky himself being banned form the Nollywood industry. Its a shame on the industry for someone to come into the movies and promote homsexuality. Its a big shame and such a thing is not supposed to exist in the Nollywood industry.

I am so ashamed that a person of the caliber of Tonto Dikeh is associating herself with someone who is not man enough to be a man and at the same time not woman enough to be a woman”.