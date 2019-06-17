[Video]: ‘I am ashamed that you are friends with Bobrisky’ – Nollywood actor comes for Tonto Dikeh

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actor Kingsley Abasili has taken to social media to call actress Tonto Dikeh out for associating herself with Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Via a video shared on his IG page, Kingsley said’

”It is a good thing that a panel has been set up to look into a movie that was acted by one Bobrisky and I am looking for that movie being banned, infact Bobrisky himself being banned form the Nollywood industry. Its a shame on the industry for someone to come into the movies and promote homsexuality. Its a big shame and such a thing is not supposed to exist in the Nollywood industry.

I am so ashamed that a person of the caliber of Tonto Dikeh is associating herself with someone who is not man enough to be a man and at the same time not woman enough to be a woman”.

