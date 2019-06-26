[VIDEO]: “I am born again and I have a great body” – Tonto Dikeh

by Amaka

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh had an interview where she discussed why she is on every mouth, TV and platform, whether it is for a positivity or negativity reason as she stated that no publicity is bad publicity.

She also stated that she is born again now and her confidence comes from the fact that no man can do nothing to her that which God has not said will happen. She added that she is beautiful and she has a great body.

In her words:

 “No publicity is bad publicity at the end of the day. I have not really done work for a very long time, but I can tell you, I am one of the most relevant. I am born again by the way. My confident comes from the fact that no man can do nothing to me that God has not said would happen. My believe in God gives me so much confidence, secondly, I am damn beautiful; thirdly, I have got a great body; fourth, I have got money; fifth, I use my platform to help all the people. All these qualities about myself made me a very bold woman.”

