[Video]: ”I Made N10 Billion In 7 Years” – Ubi Franklin Brags

by Valerie Oke

Ubi Franklin, the owner of Made Men Music Group(MMMG), definitely knows how to stay relevant to the social media scene.
The music mogul shared while on live television that he made a whopping N10 billion in 7 years as a result of his astute business acumen.
The business mogul, however, shared he made a great mistake during the course of his money making year. He further shared that the greatest of his mistakes was when he got married.
Ubi Franklin was at a point married to actress, Lilian Esoro before the duo went their separate ways after just one year together.

