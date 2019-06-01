Video: I Will Defeat Yahya Bello And Co – Dino Melaye Brags As He Joins Governorship Race

The member representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has bragged that he would defeat incumbent governor of Kogi state, Yahya Bello, and other contestants during the forthcoming gubernatorial poll in the state.

Dino Melaye who made this known via a video he shared on his official Instagram page announced that he would be contesting the gubernatorial poll in the state on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC).

Video below:

