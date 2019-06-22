[VIDEO]: Ikorodu Bois Mimic Naira Marley Singing His New Song ‘Soapy’

by Amaka

Popular Instagram mimckers, Ikorodu Bois are at it again and this time, they have recreated the video of Naira Marley singing his highly anticiapted track ‘Soapy’.

Recall, they recently recreated a video of Funke Akindele twerking with Paschaline Alex aka Cordi and it garnered a lot of views. Read here

As always, the boys never disappoint as they paid detailed attention and hit every of Naira Marley’s moves in the video.

Watch the video below:
