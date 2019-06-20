[VIDEO]: “I’m Taking Everyone’s Man”- Teniola Warns Ladies

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, aka Teni The Entertainer has warned all ladies both married and unmarried to grip their men because she is coming to take all of them.

Teniola

Apparently, the singer recently took part in the annual Ghana Meets Naija concert held at the Accra Internationale Conference Centre, Ghana on June 8, 2019.

Teni who is also known for keeping her social media platforms engaging shared a series of videos and photos from the event which implies that she had fun.

She shared the hilarious video of herself donning a wig on her Instagram page with the caption:

“I’m taking everyone’s man!! 🙄🙄🙄 idc idc because Na me be Cinderella ohhhh”

Watch video below:
Tags from the story
Teni Apata, Teniola, TenitheEntertainer

