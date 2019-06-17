[VIDEO]: Lady Dances Zanku Instead Of Her Traditional Dance During A Festival In Benin

A video was shared on Instagram by popular Nollywood actor, kevin Ikeduba showing a lady donned in white wrapper dancing Zanku legwork instead of her traditional dance during a festival in Benin, Edo state.

The actor who is also a native of Edo state revealed that the lady was performing a spiritual cleansing of olokun deity (a marine goddess) and she was supposed to do the traditional ebor dance rather she was dancing Zanku.

In his words;

This is a spiritual cleaning of olokun deity(marine goddess) from the lady on white in Benin city but it seems ebor dance has changed or upgraded because she seem to be dancing zanku instead of the old transitional dance.

Watch video below: