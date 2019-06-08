[Video]: Legendary Singer, Majek Fashek Calls Out TV Station, Soundcity

by Amaka

Legendary Reggae singer,  Majekodunmi Fasheke, better known as Majek Fashek, has called out popular tv station, Soundcity for not promoting his music videos.

According to Majek’s manager, Mr Omenka Uzoma, the station revealed that his music videos were not played because they are of low quality.

Taking to Majek’s Instagram page, Mr Omenka shared a video blasting the tv station. He captioned it;

“Its a BIG shame that Soundcity and their boss Tajudeen Adepetu have chosen to ignore good music from a LEGEND like Majek Fashek. . The video AKUGBE by Majek Fashek short in Atlanta Georgia and HEY RASTAMAN was short in Canary Warlf in England

All on YouTube to see if it’s not quality enough

How dare you say Majek Fashek’s music video is not ‘quality’ enough to be played on Soundcity? Yet you play all these “Yahoo Yahoo’ videos with naked girl and stuff? Where is the place for history and honouring our legends?
Shame on YOU!!! Omenka Uzoma Day”

See full post below:
