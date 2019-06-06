[Video]: Man beat his girlfriend for rejecting his proposal

by Temitope Alabi

[Video]: Man beat his girlfriend for rejecting his proposal

Some bystanders got more than they bargained for after witnessing a man beat his girlfriend.

According to a viral video, the young man got really upset after his girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal prompting him to go berserk and resort to beating her.

The girl in the video was heard saying;  “No,I don’t want to marry you” despite spectators urging her to say yes .
In no time the young man flared up and could be heard saying; “How can you say no?You dey mad? , pulling her close to him, he went on to strike the young lady before proceeding to before hitting her and removing remove her wig
Watch the video below;

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Tags from the story
domestic violence

You may also like

Sexy Female Doctor Sparks Outrage For Posting ‘Provocative’ Pictures Online

“When will they arrest Atiku’s mother?” – Deji Adeyanju queries

N-Power beneficiaries stage protest in Ogun State

Is Tiwa Savage shameless? Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wizkid And Tiwa Savage’s Fever Video

‘Flaunt Your Body’ – Charly Boy Advise Nollywood Actress

3 Facts That Proves Nemesis Is Catching Up With Sambo Dasuki

Priyanka Chopra Suffers Concussion In Stunt Mishap

Fayemi takes over from Fayose as Ekiti state governor

Unknown Gunmen kill youth leader and lawyer in Akwa Ibom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *