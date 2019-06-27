Video: Model Pamela Odame Delivered From ''Spirit'' By Popular Pastor

Controversial big boobs model, Pamela Odame, has reportedly met with a Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Obinim, to deliver her because she is always experiencing promise and fail.

According to the cleric who went on to perform the deliverance on her, he said she is suffering from ”Dwarf Spirit” and that if the deliverance if successful, then she would make headway with her dreams and request in life.

Recall that the big boobs model recently shared that her boobs are wonderful gifts from God. The pastor went ahead with the deliverance and the model was seen falling to the ground in what looks like a successful exercise.

Watch the video below:

