Video: Moment our ”own” Anthony Joshua Was Beaten Like He Stole By Andy Ruiz

by Eyitemi

Video: Moment our ''own'' Anthony Joshua Was Beaten Like He Stole By Andy Ruiz

Antony Joshua was completely beaten by Andy Ruiz during their much talked about fight which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night.

Anthony Joshua began the fight in impressive fashion as he floored Ruiz in the third round of the match before the Mexican-American took charge of the fight.

He went on to floor Joshua four times before dealing with him endlessly in the 6th round and waited for the 7th round to knock him out with a heavy punch.

Antony Joshua tried getting back on his feet but his wobbled legs prevented him from getting up.

Video:

You may also like

This reasons has shown IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu is working for Buhari’s re-election

‘I Need To Fornicate Aggressively’ – Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus Reveals

Checkout These 6 Things You Didn’t Know About Easter, Palm Sunday And Ash Wednesday

$2 million carted away during bullion van robbery along Asaba-Benin Expressway

Beggars to be taxed in Nigeria -FG

DPR seals 62 petrol stations across the country

Seven students arrested for allegedly murdering their colleague

‘This Was An Act Of Terror’ – Obama Addresses Orlando Shooting

Aisha Buhari placed on bed rest at the hospital after Yusuf Buhari’s Accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *