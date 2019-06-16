[Video]: ‘My breast are real’ – Bobrisky

by Temitope Alabi

Tonto Dikeh Gushes About Bobrisky, Says His Beauty Reminds Her Of When She Was Pregnant

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is tired of people telling him he does not have real boobs.

Recall the crossdresser made news a few months ago after he debuted a new pair of boobs many believe to be silicon bra.

Reacting to all the hate he has been receiving, Bob shared a video where he slammed all the rumours saying he, in fact, has boobs now as he went under the knife.

This is coming just days after the crossdresser took to social media to cry out over the high price of servicing his Mercedes Benz before adding that his baby will sort the bill.

