[Video]: “My husband is a ritualist he used our children for money ritual” – Woman cries out

A video has gone viral on social media showing a woman tied up at the Back of an SUV car.

The woman in the video alleged that her husband is a ritualist has he and his friend were going to use her and her baby for ritual, she also alleged that the man has used their two children for money ritual

According to witnesses, a loud cry was heard in the moving car as people went on to rescue her, she was tied with her child crying

The man was beaten to a pulp as the policemen were yet to arrive the scene.

Watch video below