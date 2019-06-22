[VIDEO]: Ned Nwoko Buys Magazine With Regina Daniels On the Cover With Dollars

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko was recently spotted in a video buying a copy of magazine that had his wife, Regina’s picture on the cover.

Regardless of all the hate and criticisms, their love seems to be waxing stronger. Recall, Regina Daniels recently shared a cute video on her Insta story in which the two of them were all loved up.

To further taunt those against her marriage, the actress shared the new video on her Insta story and the interesting part is that the billionaire businessman paid for the magazine with a dollar note.

The newspaper vendor was excited as he prayed for the billionaire. It only goes to show the extent to which her billionaire husband is willing to go, especially about issues that concern her.

