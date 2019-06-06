[VIDEO]: Nigerian Billionaire, Tony Elumelu Beats Olamide In A Zanku Danceoff

Nigeria Billionaire and chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) proves he is a better dancer than the Afro-pop singer Olamide in an interview session by RedTV.

The businessman and rapper showed their skills to the latest dance move ZANKU, the Billionaire was vibing to background song as he and the rapper Olamide shows he is a better dancer.

It is not new to see the Billionaire hanging out with young people and celebrities, many people admire the billionaire and call him a young at heart man.

Tony Elumelu is married to Awele Vivien Elumelu, and they have seven children together.

