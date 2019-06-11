[VIDEO]: Nigeria singer, MC Galaxy Buys His Producer, Tspize A Mercedes Benz C300

by Olabanji

Nigerian singer and CEO MGG Empire, MC Galaxy has bought his longtime producer, Tspize a Mercedes Benz.

MC Galaxy

ALSO READ: Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai Accused of Allegedly Banning Christian Activities In The State

The “Sekem” crooner  took to his social media page (Instagram) to appreciate the loyal producer who has stuck with him for half a decade.

he wrote on his Instagram page

Five years ago I did not have the full money to pay him for the production of “sekem” but five years later God has blessed me so much so I decided to Appreciate my brother @tspize with a benz C 300❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you bro and more to come Amen 💵💵. S/O to  @ivd001🙏

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByhtVwHl51_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Tags from the story
MC Galaxy

You may also like

Annie Idibia Sends Classy Birthday Message To IK Ogbonna

Fans Of Actress Chacha Eke Beg Her To Return To Acting

Timaya Reveals Why Education is Not for Him: “I Scored 17 in JAMB”

Actress Sanaa Lathan flaunts her s3xy bikini body on vacation in Mexico

Hospitalized Veteran Actor, Obi Madubogwu Speaks Out How Many Nollywood Stars Deserted Him In Time Of Need

Tuface Idibia Calls Ben Bruce ‘Courageous’ For His Twitter rants

‘You Are A Brostitude Not A Prostitute’ – Hater Tells Bobrisky

“It’s not easy living in Nigeria for 40 years without running mad” – Actress Foluke Daramola

Kaffy And Husband Welcome Cute Baby girl

Kaffy And Husband Welcome Cute Baby girl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *