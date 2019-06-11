[VIDEO]: Nigeria singer, MC Galaxy Buys His Producer, Tspize A Mercedes Benz C300

Nigerian singer and CEO MGG Empire, MC Galaxy has bought his longtime producer, Tspize a Mercedes Benz.

The “Sekem” crooner took to his social media page (Instagram) to appreciate the loyal producer who has stuck with him for half a decade.

he wrote on his Instagram page

Five years ago I did not have the full money to pay him for the production of “sekem” but five years later God has blessed me so much so I decided to Appreciate my brother @tspize with a benz C 300❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you bro and more to come Amen 💵💵. S/O to @ivd001🙏 https://www.instagram.com/p/ByhtVwHl51_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link