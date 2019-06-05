Video: Nigerian Man Beats Lady To Pulp For Saying No To His Marriage Proposal

A Nigerian man has been spotted in a now-viral video beating his girlfriend to a pulp for allegedly saying ”no” to his marriage proposal.

According to the video, the man walked up to his girlfriend with the ring hidden, knelt down to ask if the lady would marry him and the lady promptly said no, I can’t accept your proposal.

This made the visibly furious guy descend heavy on the lady with punches and he was heard saying after everything I have done for you, is this how you intend to pay me back???

Video below:

View this post on Instagram “Proposal gone wrong”… As seen on Twitter A post shared by DATSWASUP (@datswasup) on Jun 5, 2019 at 7:19am PDT

