Video: Nigerian Man Beats Lady To Pulp For Saying No To His Marriage Proposal

by Eyitemi

A Nigerian man has been spotted in a now-viral video beating his girlfriend to a pulp for allegedly saying ”no” to his marriage proposal.

According to the video, the man walked up to his girlfriend with the ring hidden, knelt down to ask if the lady would marry him and the lady promptly said no, I can’t accept your proposal.

This made the visibly furious guy descend heavy on the lady with punches and he was heard saying after everything I have done for you, is this how you intend to pay me back???

Video below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Proposal gone wrong”… As seen on Twitter

A post shared by DATSWASUP (@datswasup) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

You may also like

Police arrest birthday girl for inviting hoodlums to her party

Woman raped, murdered with big stick inserted in her private part (photos)

Female Corper Sexually Harasses Male Corper At Lagos Camp; Slaps Him Afterwards (Photos)

22 doctors separate Nigerian conjoined twins in India

Man’s Face & Nose Sliced Off While In A Fight With His Ex Girlfriend’s Lover (Graphic PIC)

Proud Mom Reveals How She Makes Her 5yr Old Daughter Pay Part Of Their Rent (photos)

Nigerian Man Devours Plate Of Rice Garnished With ‘Exotic’ Lizard Meat (Photos)

“Don’t Just Wank Away, Monetize It” – Nigerian Doctor Says As He Shares Details Of Where Sperm Are Bought For An Outrageous Amount

Viral photo of man chilling alone in the middle of the road on Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *