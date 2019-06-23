[VIDEO]: Nigerian Porn Star, Kingtblakhoc’s Girl Lists Celebrities She’s Slept With

by Amaka

Nigerian adult movie star, Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso aka Kingtblakhoc recently shared a video of one of his girls identified as Ann revealing the names of Nigerian celebrities she has allegedly slept with.

According to Ann, she has slept with Hushpuppi, E-money, Obafemi Martins and a host of other Nigerian celebrities. She decided to confide in him because she doesn’t want him to hear it outside or think she is hiding things from him.

However, few minutes later, Hushpuppi took to the comment section to debunk the claims saying he doesn’t eat pork.

Recall that few days ago, the same Ann tried to stab her boss, Tblak for picking another girl over her.

See video of Ann listing the celebrities and Hushpuppi’s response below:
