[Video]: Pamilerin reacts to Peruzzi slapping him

by Temitope Alabi

News surfaced a few hours ago that singer Peruzzi slapped social media Influencer, Pamilerin.

The cause of this assault was linked to some tweets Pamilerin made back in January saying Teni is a better artiste to Peruzzi, tweets that of course did not go down well with Peruzzi.

Reacting to being slapped, Pamilerin tweeted a short video, see below to state his mood.

Watch the video below;

