[Video]: Pandemonium as explosion rocks Port-Harcourt mall

by Temitope Alabi

Many have been left badly injured following an explosion at a mall in Port-Harcourt.

According to online reports, the mall was hit with a gas explosion which has left many badly injured.

Some of the videos that have since surfaced online, shows some of the victims being rescued by some guards at the mall.

Watch below;

