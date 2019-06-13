[Video]: Pandemonium as explosion rocks Port-Harcourt mall

Many have been left badly injured following an explosion at a mall in Port-Harcourt.

According to online reports, the mall was hit with a gas explosion which has left many badly injured.

Some of the videos that have since surfaced online, shows some of the victims being rescued by some guards at the mall.

Watch below;

Pandemonium as explosion rocks Port Harcourt mall. Video captures moment security guards rescues 2 workers that suffered severe burns. Viewers discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/vjxi3ZFQrb — Ijaw philosopher 🇳🇬🇺🇸☦️ (@Tweetestboi_ph) June 12, 2019

Gas explosion at Port Harcourt Mall 😢😭 Really sad, my heart goes out to all those that got burnt. Speed recovery I pray 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4OOU4Q5REp — Nyewe-Eli of Port Harcourt (@Mr_Pucca) June 12, 2019