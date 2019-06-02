[Video]: Pastor pretends to be dead until church members raised a particular sum

by Temitope Alabi

A female pastor has gotten many talking after she laid dead while the service was ongoing in church.

According to reports, the said pastor refused to stand up until church members contributed a certain amount of money requested.

The video which has since gone viral has gotten many taking online.

Check out some o the reactions below;

itzdrizzyofficial
na only pastors get good format to collect money from their church members.. Unlike our Alfa and imams

olamide_blakes
If God now mistakenly take her life nah, they will say one thing one thing

yetty.tan
So oyinbo pastors dey do all this kind tins too ni

_kenny50
She should try it in warri,we all die here

houseoftemi
I go pack the money.. Leave am there..

houseoftemi
I go pack the money.. Leave am there..

olar_peju
Maybe I should go to ajah bustop and try this

tomilola_218
Someone should slap her…I’m sure she will not just wake up, she will jump sef….mtchewwwww

a_folaranmi
Blacks and stupidity, like bread and butter

adebizzle_
Ok “pastoress”. If I was a member of your church, You will lie in state very well!
Tags from the story
Pastor

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, 1st January

Let’s talk: Denrele Edun says he’s neither a boy nor girl, what does that mean???

VP debate: Here’s what Nigerians are saying concerning Peter Obi, Osinbajo and others’ performance

Wizkid reacts after Fayose collapsed when police fired teargas

2019 Elections: Is NYSC Really Worth It??? – See How Corp Members Were Left Stranded In The ‘Cold'(Photos)

Meet retired soldier who kidnaps women for a living

Today in Nigerian/African History; 1st May

Cristiano Ronaldo has been shortlisted for the Ballon D'or

Xavi And Ronaldo In War Of Words

CBN Seeks Sweeping Powers To Seize Foreign Currency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *