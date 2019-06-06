[Video]: Plane crashes into a home in the US

by Temitope Alabi

A family got the surprise of their lives after a small plane crashed through the roof, into their home in Danbury, Connecticut.

The small plane can be seen in the video footage stuck on the roof of the home where it crashed into. Reports have it the pilot escaped the crash with minor injuries and the residents of the home were not injured although.

News-Times, reports that the plane, which operates on battery, ran out of power before the crash.

Watch the video;

