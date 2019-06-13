[VIDEO]: Regina Daniels Confirms She Is Married, Says She Is In Love

Nigerian actress and wife of billionaire businessman, Regina Daniels has confirmed that she is married to Ned Nwoko in her new YouTube video.

In this new episode which is a question and answer tag video, she revealed that the last person she texted is no other than Actor, Somadina Adinma.

To all the naysayers criticizing her marriage claiming that she is not happy, she has revealed that she is very happy.

When asked if she has kissed anyone, she replied ‘obviously’. She also claimed that she believes in love because she is in love. Now, everyone can move on from this phase.

Watch the interesting video below: