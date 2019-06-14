[Video]: Regina Daniels confirms she is married to Ned Nwoko

by Temitope Alabi

After weeks of speculations and reports about her relationship with 69-year-old billionaire Ned Nwoko, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, 20, has finally confirmed she is married to him.

Regina is reportedly the 6th wife of Ned, who is a Muslim. The 20-year-old actress confirmed the marriage during a question and answer session on her Youtube page, ReginaDanielsTv.

Rocking a finger on her finger, this is the first time the actress will be publicly acknowledging her marriage to the billionaire.

The couple had their traditional wedding in Delta State last month, a couple of days after she was initiated into the married women’s group in Anioma.
