[Video] Regina Daniels Reveals 13 Things About Her

Nigerian budding actress, Regina Daniels who has been trending in the news for a while now has disclosed 13 things no one knows about her on her YouTube channel.

In the exclusive video which lasted for 7 minutes and 46 seconds, she revealed that she is a student of mass communication as a result of her passion for the entertainment industry. She disclosed that she started acting at the young age of 6 with the help of her mother. She also spoke about the challenges she faced to get to the top in the Nollywood industry. She added that she is a good cook too.

When asked to address the news making rounds, she promised to exclusive details regarding her relationship status soon.

Watch full video below: