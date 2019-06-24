Video: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Hubby’s Luxurios Living Room

Teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is sure enjoying her marriage to a billionaire, Ned Nwoko, as she keeps showing off her luxurious living on social media.

An Instagram user shared a video of the screen diva in her husband’s luxurious living room and we feel you need to sneak a peek.

The rumor making the rounds is that the actress is already pregnant and expecting a child with Ned Nwoko, a former House of Representative members.

Watch Video below:

#ReginaDaniels shows off her billionaire husband, #NedNwoko living room

