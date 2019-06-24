Video: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Hubby’s Luxurios Living Room

by Valerie Oke

Video: Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Hubby's Luxurios Living Room

Teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is sure enjoying her marriage to a billionaire, Ned Nwoko, as she keeps showing off her luxurious living on social media.

An Instagram user shared a video of the screen diva in her husband’s luxurious living room and we feel you need to sneak a peek.

The rumor making the rounds is that the actress is already pregnant and expecting a child with Ned Nwoko, a former House of Representative members.

Watch Video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ReginaDaniels shows off her billionaire husband, #NedNwoko living room

A post shared by TheFamousNaija (@thefamousnaija) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels

You may also like

Tekno to give an elderly woman N500k for naming him her favorite Artiste (Video)

Iyanya Shares The Secrets To His Success

‘The Rock’ sets new world record

Don Jazzy reacts to Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy

Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie Is A Year Older Today- Hurray!!!!!!!

Dabota Lawson shares adorable photo with her daughter

10 Impossible-to-deny Signs You’re Falling CRAZY In Love

Beware Of ‘Kissing’ Diseases, Doctors Warn

Man Cuddles and Grabs Fiancee’s Backside in Playful Pre-wedding Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *