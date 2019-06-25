Video: Reno Omokri faults Gbajabiamola for “bowing” to Tinubu

A former presidential aide and ardent critic of the All Progressives Congress(APC) led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri has faulted Femi Gbajabiamila for bowing to Bola Tinubu.

Omokri, shared a video his Twitter handle on Tuesday of Gbajaniamila, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, bowing to a former governor of Lagos State and a national leader of the APC, Tinubu.

According to Omokri, said he doesn’t think that Nigeria under the 9th National Assembly will experience an independent legislature with its principal officers kneeling before Buhari and bowing before Tinubu.

See video/post

Video of Speaker Gbajabiamila bowing to Bola @AsiwajuTinubu in Lagos. Somehow, I do not think Nigeria will have an Independent Legislature with a Deputy @NGRSenate President who kneels down to General Buhari and a @HouseNGR Speaker who bows to Tinubu #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/8o6S0SIef4 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 25, 2019