Video: Reno Omokri faults Gbajabiamola for “bowing” to Tinubu

by Verity

Video: Reno Omokri faults Gbajabiamola for "bowing" to Tinubu

A former presidential aide and ardent critic of the All Progressives Congress(APC) led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri has faulted Femi Gbajabiamila for bowing to Bola Tinubu.

Omokri, shared a video his Twitter handle on Tuesday of Gbajaniamila, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, bowing to a former governor of Lagos State and a national leader of the APC, Tinubu.

According to Omokri, said he doesn’t think that Nigeria under the 9th National Assembly will experience an independent legislature with its principal officers kneeling before Buhari and bowing before Tinubu.

See video/post
Tags from the story
Femi Gbajabiamila, Omokri, tinubu

You may also like

Jilted lady hires assassins to kill her Ex-boyfriend in Edo State

Checkout These 9 INTERESTING Facts About Bread

Buhari Critically Ill, Set For Medical Checkup Abroad Next Week – PDP

Jonathan Will Never Condone Any Act Of Corruption No Matter Who’s Involved – Presidency

Abuja Airport: N64bn For Runway Construction Unreasonable – Senate

Retract Your Allegations Or Face Lawsuit- Aisha Buhari Tells Fayose

Man dies in his farm while hunting for mice

Top 23 African Cities with the Highest Number of Billionaires…See Where Lagos Ranked

Constant Headaches??? Here Are 5 Things You Could Do

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *