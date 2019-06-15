[Video]: Ruggedman finally reacts to being beaten by Naira Marley fans in London

by Temitope Alabi

[Video]: Ruggedman finally reacts to being beaten by Naira Marley fans in London

Veteran rapper Ruggedman has finally broken his silence following the attack on him in London.

Recall a video surfaced showing 4 men attacking a man who many believe to be Ruggedman.

Taking to social media, Ruggedman affirmed that he is indeed fine after the attack, thanking everyone who reached out to him after the incident.

Things got worse after it was revealed that the veteran rapper is the one who snitched on Naira Marley to EFCC about being a Yahoo boy.

Recall Naira Marley alongside fellow rapper Zlatan Ibile and 3 others were picked up by EFCC  a few weeks ago for alleged internet fraud.

Watch the video below;
Tags from the story
Naira Marley, ruggedman

You may also like

Bongos Ikwue Now An Evangelist, Changes Name To Ebenezer

“My name is a prayer point” – Banky W

'Eddie Murphy is the greatest love of my life' - Mel B

‘Eddie Murphy is the greatest love of my life’ – Mel B

Julius Agwu Opens Up On Experience With Memory Loss And Paralysis From Brain Tumour

Wizkid Shades Tekno: “Ducks Don’t Play Where Lions Play”

the weeknd wizkid starboy

The Weeknd Or Wizkid, Who’s The Real ‘Starboy’? Nigerians Speak

Finding true love is really tough as a star –Kenny Blaq

BBNaija’s Bisola All Smiles as She Poses with Two Policemen in New York City (Photos)

Jenifa’s Diary: OAU student uses Funke Akindele’s English as project topic (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *