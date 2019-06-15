[Video]: Ruggedman finally reacts to being beaten by Naira Marley fans in London

Veteran rapper Ruggedman has finally broken his silence following the attack on him in London.

Recall a video surfaced showing 4 men attacking a man who many believe to be Ruggedman.

Taking to social media, Ruggedman affirmed that he is indeed fine after the attack, thanking everyone who reached out to him after the incident.

Things got worse after it was revealed that the veteran rapper is the one who snitched on Naira Marley to EFCC about being a Yahoo boy.

Recall Naira Marley alongside fellow rapper Zlatan Ibile and 3 others were picked up by EFCC a few weeks ago for alleged internet fraud.

Watch the video below;

Ruggedman insists he is okay and still in the UK🇬🇧. This is coming after news broke that he was attacked by fans of Naira Marley out there.

pic.twitter.com/3ybuiTektV — Mr Bayo Reborn (@TweetAtAustin) June 15, 2019