[Video]: Ruggedman attacked by alleged Naira Marley fans in London

by Temitope Alabi

Things took a turn for the worse with the Niara Marley, Ruggedman case as a new report confirms that the veteran rapper was attacked in London.

According to reports, Ruggedman had gone out in London only to be attacked by 4 men believed to be Naira Marley fans.

Recall issues started after Ruggedman called Naira Marley out for promoting fraud on social media. However, things took a turn for the worse after Marley was arrested and journalist Kemi Olunloyo claimed Ruggedman was the one who snitched to EFCC causing him to be arrested.

Despite Ruggedman coming out to deny he snitched, it seemed Niara Marley fans never believed him and instead attacked him upon his entry into the UK.

Watch the video below;

 
