[VIDEO]: Singer, Flavour Spotted Shopping With His First Baby Mama In Amsterdam

Nigerian high-life singer, Flavour N’abania went all out for his first baby mama, Sandra Okagbue as they were recently spotted shopping at a fashion store in Amsterdam.

The ex-beauty queen, who has Flavour’s name tattooed on her hand, has two kids together, a boy and girl for the singer.

In a video making rounds on social media, the singer and the beauty queen were found in a fashion store together contemplating on whether to purchase a Louis Vuitton bag. He also asked her if she wanted the bag into two colors.

The source who initially posted the video revealed that the bags being examined by them cost 2,300 euros each which is equivalent to over N900k.

This is not the first time the talented Nigerian musician, Flavour would be spotted doing things with his baby mamas. The singer was also spotted in Cameroon with his second baby mama, Anna Banner few weeks after he welcomed his third child and only son.

Watch video below: