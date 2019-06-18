[VIDEO]: Singer, Mr Eazi Reveals How Much He Charges For A Collaboration

Nigeria Singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade better known as Mr Eazi, just gave a hint at how much he charges his fellow artistes for a music feature.

Although, the Banku music boss had revealed a while back in an interview with Punch Nigeria that he doesn’t demand payment for music collaborations with his fellow colleagues he charges to participate in shows outside the continent.

In his words;

“No musician in Africa can claim that he paid me for doing a song with him. It is my policy not to charge fees for collaborating with fellow artistes on the continent, but I charge a lot of money to participate in shows outside Africa.”

In a video circulating online, the singer, who was in a studio with a music producer, revealed that he charges $50,000 which is equivalent to N18,000,000. He said;

“Eazi right here with Moses. I am about to start recording so if you know you have sent the 50k and you have sent the verse? I am gonna record it now if i see your alert”

Watch the video below:

Did Mr. Eazi just hint that he charges $50,000 (N18,000,000) for a collabo? Wow pic.twitter.com/COBzNzjh0v — Laila Ijeoma (@LailaIjeoma) June 18, 2019