[Video]: Student discovers penis in the food she was served

by Temitope Alabi

[Video]: Student discovers penis in the food she was served

A video trending online has revealed how a student discovered a penis in the food she was served.

Taking to social media, the young lady shared a photo and video of herself holding the penis and has now gotten many talking as to what kind of penis it is.

While some are of the opinion that it could be the penis of an animal, others fear it may be that of a human.

Guys, please watch the video below and share with us what you think, human or animal, who does the penis belong to?

Watch the disturbing video below;

 

 

 
Tags from the story
Penis

You may also like

The next president of Nigeria is a youth & his name starts with ‘S’ – Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse (Video)

Justice-Walter-Onnoghen2

Why I suspended Onnoghen – CCT Chairman

Buratai, troops celebrate Christmas in Gwoza

Lady shares reasons on why she stopped attending church services

Obasanjo outline ways Christian leaders can fight corruption

ASUU accuses Kogi State government for non- payment of salary

Libyan returnee narrates how he watched his friend’s girlfriend raped to death By Daniel O. – January 20, 2018 0

Custom officers shoots Rice smugglers

Nigerian Mum who waited for 15years for a child celebrates her Quadruplets’ first birthday (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *