[VIDEO]: Teebillz Celebrates His First Son’s 9th Birthday

Singer, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji Balogun better known as, Teebillz is celebrating his first son’s 9th birthday today, June 26, 2019.

It seems the music executive is doing well for himself as he spends most of his time with his kids.

Teebillz shared a video of his look-alike son with the words;

“It’s a Celebration my Love bcos you’re 9 today. That’s why I’m videoing you Son! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 #MyGuy”

Watch the video below: