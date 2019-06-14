Video: The moment an angry man publicly assaults spouse

by Valerie Oke

Some men definitely have short temper by trying as much as possible to keep it away from public scrutiny — but not this particular one.

An unidentified young man has stunned onlookers and social media users after he publicly assaulted an unidentified woman believed to be his spouse.

The woman was seen moving towards him and saying something when the man attacks her in the most vicious manner.

See video as shared by @Manuelkaey on Twitter
