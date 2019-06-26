[VIDEO]: Unbelievable! Nigerian Billionaire Evades Traffic With The Help Of An Helicopter

by Olabanji

A trending video has hit the internet as a Nigerian Billionaire ordered a chopper to come to pick him from the heavy traffic.

The chopper which landed on the road of Lagos-Benin Expressway got a lot of attention as people came down from their cars and buses to get a clip of the unbelievable experience.

The video has since gone viral on social media, and has got people talking about how important it is to ‘Hustle’.

Watch the video below:

