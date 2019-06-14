[Video]: Unilag student gets a bouquet of dollar notes from admirer

by Temitope Alabi

A Unilag student is currently trending online following the gifts she received from a crush.

Sharing a video on her social media page, the young lady revealed how she received so many luxurious gifts from her crush alongside a bouquet of dollars.

The video shows the young girl and her friends excitedly unravelling the gifts she got from this crush of hers which included a bouquet of flowers and a hamper filled with goodies.

The gift package also included a special box which upon opening was filled with 100 US dollar bills and chocolates.

Sharing photos and videos online, the girl wrote;

” if you are not trying to get my attention like this, then pls don’t bother.”

Watch the video below;

 
