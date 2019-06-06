[Video]: Video of Neymar being hit and being asked to be hit by woman who claims he raped her, surfaces online

A leaked video that may stand as another proof that PSG player Neymar Jnr did not rape the woman who is claiming he did has surfaced online.

The video shows the woman hitting him and asking to be hit.

See translation of their conversation;

Neymar: I don’t wanna be beaten.

Girl: Then you’ll hit me..

Neymar: No, no I do not like it, no.

Girl: But I’m going to hit you! Do you know why? Because yesterday you attacked me and left me here alone!

Neymar: Don’t do that! Calm down. Wait a second! Calm down.

Recall upon being accused of rape, Neymar went on to release chats between the both of them which further exonerated him.

Watch the video below;