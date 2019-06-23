[Video]: Watch Seyi Law’s daughter wishing him a happy birthday

by Temitope Alabi

Actor and comedian Seyi Law turned a year older yesterday June 22nd and has taken to social media to share a video of his baby girl Tiws wishing him a happy birthday.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

I was on an emotional rollercoaster with all your messages and posts. Thanks for your kind words and love. God bless you all abundantly.
I am grateful now and always.

The comedian made news a few months ago after he took to social media to claim that his marriage was over. Seyi received a lot of backlash for the post which caused him to later come back online to state that he was merely joking.
