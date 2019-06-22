Video: WIDOW Bursts Into Tears After SARS allegedly extorted her son of business capital

by Valerie Oke

An Instagram user @ jumiberry has shared the video of a widow who broke down into tears over claims that her business money was extorted from her son while he was coming from Oyingbo market where he went to sell leaves for him.

The SARS operatives are said to have accosted the boy on the ground that he is an internet fraudster and extorted him of his money.

Watch the video below:

