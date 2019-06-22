Video: WIDOW Bursts Into Tears After SARS allegedly extorted her son of business capital

An Instagram user @ jumiberry has shared the video of a widow who broke down into tears over claims that her business money was extorted from her son while he was coming from Oyingbo market where he went to sell leaves for him.
The SARS operatives are said to have accosted the boy on the ground that he is an internet fraudster and extorted him of his money.
It not been funny today,is such a pity this so called SARS have put some tears into the eyes of a widow, this people harassed this woman's son this morning, he was coming from oyingbo here in Lagos where he went to sell leafs for his mother..Is so unfortunate that all the money he made from the market was collected from him at mile2 from SARS accusing him to be a yahoo boy.Now I'm asking,can't young guys walk freely again?How will she feed her children..This is sad