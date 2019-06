A video has emerged where-in a woman and her child were rescued by passengers who heard their cry after her husband tied them down with the intention of using them for money rituals.

The Incident is said to have happened in Surulere area of Lagos state yesterday, June 8th.

According to the now-viral video, the man who allegedly tried to his use wife and child for the purpose of the rituals was seen maltreated by the angry mob who lynched them.

See the video below: