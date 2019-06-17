[Vidoe]: ‘You all owe me’ – Naira Marley to Yahoo Boys

Nigerian Music artiste, Naira Marley is again trending following his release from jail.

The Issagoal crooner in a short video now trending on social media sent a message to “Yahoo boys” saying they all are owing him because he went to prison because of them.

Naira Marley was arrested alongside fellow rapper Zlatan Ibile sometime last month for credit card and internet fraud also known as Yahoo Yahoo.

Although Zlatan was released not long after his arrest, Naira Marley remained in jail until he was granted bail to the tune of N2million.

Upon meeting his bail requirement 35 days later, he was released.

