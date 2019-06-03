‘Watch out Annie, Ladies Are Coming For Your Husband’ – Kemi Olunloyo Warns

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, took to Instagram to reveal pictures of Davido, Wizkid, 2face, Phyno and Basketmouth been Photoshoped looking like 75 years old.

Kemi Olunloyo asked ladies who they will choose, as for herself, she prefers Phyno because he looks like a farmer and she will be on the farm then.

The controversial journalist pointed out that Annie Idibia should be on the watch out as her husband, 2baba will be ladies choice.

She wrote:

LADIES!!!! They are now 75yo. Who will your Sugar daddy be @phynofino looks like a farmer. He’s my choice. I will be 99yo and be rested well in the farm This my age progression software finished Starboy and Adeleke Ehn too much faaji when they were young. Tuface nko? @annieidibia1 we’re coming for your man

Tag your pals ladies. WHO’S YOUR CHOICE

Kemi Olunloyo

