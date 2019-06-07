[Watch Video]: Davido Performs to over 50,000 People in USA

Nigeria International superstar was part of the headliners for summer jam 2019, the show had an audience of over 250,000 people as Davido was the only African star that stormed the stage.

The Nigeria star had an electrifying performance at the Hot 97’s summer jam 2019. The show also had international headliners like Cardi b, Migos, Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, A-Boogie, Cassanova and a list of other musical acts

Davido performed for close to 30mins singing his hit singles like IF, FALL and Dami Duro.

The Musical festival is held during the summer in the United State of American and it is said to have over 50,000 audiences every year