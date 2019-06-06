[Watch Video]: Man Beats Up His Girlfriend For Rejecting His Marriage Proposal

A man beat up his Girlfriend after his marriage proposal was turned down

The girl who is said to be a student of the University of Benin was apparently not ready for the marriage as she turned down the man proposal

The boyfriend could be seen on one knee asking his girl to be his wife, the girl was not in the same page with him as she rejected to collect the ring, the man got visibly angry and snapped at her turning into an aggressive lion

The spectators of the romantic drama turned to soar were able to abort the violent man before it became out of hand

